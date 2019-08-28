Epic reverts 'Fortnite' turbo building changes after players push back

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Epic made a change to its hit battle royal shooter that was supposed to make the game more even, and has now changed it back after a near-revolt by the Fortnite community. Just like its move to nerf B.R.U.T.E. mechs last week, this evening the company announced that after just one day, it's changed the timing on "Turbo Build" back to its previous settings.

Yesterday, the developers changed the time delay between placing building items from 0.05 seconds to 0.15 seconds. That's still just a blink of an eye, but for experienced players, being able to pull off slick "90s" moves that can take you up to high ground very quickly or defend yourself against the detuned mechs requires a high level of responsiveness.