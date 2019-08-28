Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mike Stobe via Getty Images
Epic reverts 'Fortnite' turbo building changes after players push back

90s are back.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Services
General view of the Fortnite World Cup Finals - Final Round at Arthur Ashe Stadium on July 28, 2019 in New York City. Mike Stobe via Getty Images

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Epic made a change to its hit battle royal shooter that was supposed to make the game more even, and has now changed it back after a near-revolt by the Fortnite community. Just like its move to nerf B.R.U.T.E. mechs last week, this evening the company announced that after just one day, it's changed the timing on "Turbo Build" back to its previous settings.

Yesterday, the developers changed the time delay between placing building items from 0.05 seconds to 0.15 seconds. That's still just a blink of an eye, but for experienced players, being able to pull off slick "90s" moves that can take you up to high ground very quickly or defend yourself against the detuned mechs requires a high level of responsiveness.

High profile players like Ninja immediately complained or threatened to switch to other games, and the response clearly rang bells to get such a quick response.

Epic said yesterday that the change was made to level the differences caused by ping times, and make building more deliberate, instead of just allowing players to spam walls while under attack and turtle without taking damage. While the delay has been returned to 0.05 seconds, there is still a 0.15 second delay to replace a structure that was destroyed. Also, to help level out the differences between ping times, if two players attempt to place a piece in the same spot at the same time, the "winner" will be determined by a coin flip.

Source: Fortnite Blog
