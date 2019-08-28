Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google to shut down its job application service in 2020

Hire, we hardly knew ye.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
12m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google

The list of products Google has put to rest grows ever longer. Over the past few months, the tech giant has killed Google+, Inbox, Allo, Jump VR platform and Daydream VR's Play Movies & TV app. Now, it's also shutting down its job listings app Hire, which used to be touted as a fledgling LinkedIn competitor. Google launched Hire merely two years ago, in an effort to make the hiring process easier for small to mid-sized businesses. On the support page announcing its shutdown, Google said Hire "has been successful," but it's now "focusing [its] resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio."

Google didn't say just how successful Hire is, but perhaps the fact that it's not closing its doors right away means it has a dedicated userbase. The service won't be shutting down until September 1st, 2020, and the company will allow users to continue using it at no additional cost if their contract expires before that date. Further, Google will no longer charge users for standard usage after their next bill. The tech giant promises to keep the service running smoothly until its last day, but it will no longer roll out any new features over the next year.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Google Support
In this article: gear, google, hire, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Researchers found another way to potentially clone Model S key fobs

Researchers found another way to potentially clone Model S key fobs

View
Canon's EOS 90D DSLR and mirrorless EOS M6 Mark II pack 32.5-megapixels

Canon's EOS 90D DSLR and mirrorless EOS M6 Mark II pack 32.5-megapixels

View
Apple is already beta testing iOS 13.1

Apple is already beta testing iOS 13.1

View
Eight people face federal charges for running illegal streaming sites

Eight people face federal charges for running illegal streaming sites

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr