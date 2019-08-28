Google to shut down its job application service in 2020

Google didn't say just how successful Hire is, but perhaps the fact that it's not closing its doors right away means it has a dedicated userbase. The service won't be shutting down until September 1st, 2020, and the company will allow users to continue using it at no additional cost if their contract expires before that date. Further, Google will no longer charge users for standard usage after their next bill. The tech giant promises to keep the service running smoothly until its last day, but it will no longer roll out any new features over the next year.