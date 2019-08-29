Garmin's new Fenix 6 watches are prettier and last longer

There's also a new PacePro feature that will coach you in real time so you can speed up or slow down during your run rather than try to remember what to do the next time you work out. As you jog, the Fenix 6 will show your target split pace, actual split pace, distance to next split and how much time you're ahead of or behind your goal. It'll also take into account your elevation grade and adjust your targets accordingly.

Garmin is also adding maps from ski resorts worldwide that you can download to your watch from the companion app for free. The existing maps for golf courses will also be upgraded to full color and will now show you the distance to the front, middle and back of each hole.

In addition to all the updates, the Fenix 6 series will come with features its predecessors already packed. You'll get Garmin Pay for contactless payments, the company's powerful fitness-tracking tools, smartphone alerts on your wrist and Amazon Music support (along with Spotify, Deezer and iHeartRadio).

Compared to their predecessors, the Fenix 6 and 6X have larger 1.3-inch and 1.4-inch faces respectively, while retaining the same size as before. All three new models will have the Pulse Ox bloody oxygen sensor whereas it was only available on the most expensive Plus model on the Fenix 5. The new Fenix range starts at $599, with pricing changing depending on the finishes and straps you pick. It's nice to see Garmin roll out a more comprehensive set of styles for a line of watches that has traditionally looked bulky and masculine. With the new designs and features, the Fenix 6 lineup looks like a compelling watch for those considering a serious, yet stylish GPS watch.