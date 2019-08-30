North Focals add tighter Android notification integration

To enable native Android notification shortcuts, launch the Focals app on your Android smartphone and navigate to the "Experiments" section. Once there, you'll see a toggle that enables the feature at the top of the page. At the moment, native notification shortcuts are only available to Focals owners who pair their wearable with an Android smartphone.

Focals feature a tiny projector that produces a holographic image only the wearer can see. It's this feature that is at the center of what the wearable promises to potential users. North positions Focals as a way to keep people engaged with the world around them by lessening their dependence on a smartphone. Allowing Android users to act on app notifications is another way to build on that promise.

Earlier this year, North reduced the price of Focals by $400, making the smart glasses $599 to start, instead of $999. So if you've been on the fence about their utility, and this new update has you interested, now seems as good time as any to check them out.