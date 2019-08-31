'Cyberpunk 2077' video offers a 'deep dive' on playing styles

CD Projekt Red has a lot more to show of Cyberpunk 2077 than its initial gameplay video and Keanu Reeves' character. The studio has published a 14-minute "deep dive" clip that explores the dilapidated Pacific district and, crucially, the ways that entirely different player skill sets can accomplish the same mission. A "solo" player focused on brute force can gun their way through to the local gang leader, for example, going so far as to rip machine guns out of turrets. A netrunner, meanwhile, can rely on hacking and stealth to hijack security systems, create distractions and even take over people's implants.
The developers stressed that there's no fixed class system, and that you're free to develop hybrid characters with their own specializations.
However you play, you'll have to tread carefully. The video illustrates the possible consequences of choosing one faction over another, or your approach to the AI in your head (Johnny Silverhand, aka Keanu Reeves). Add branching storylines to this and there's a real possibility that one playthrough will vary wildly from another. Whether or not this leads to satisfying gameplay is hard to say -- there's still a long way to go between now and Cyberpunk's April 2020 release.