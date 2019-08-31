Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red
save
Save
share

'Cyberpunk 2077' video offers a 'deep dive' on playing styles

Hackers and street brawlers have equal chances here.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has a lot more to show of Cyberpunk 2077 than its initial gameplay video and Keanu Reeves' character. The studio has published a 14-minute "deep dive" clip that explores the dilapidated Pacific district and, crucially, the ways that entirely different player skill sets can accomplish the same mission. A "solo" player focused on brute force can gun their way through to the local gang leader, for example, going so far as to rip machine guns out of turrets. A netrunner, meanwhile, can rely on hacking and stealth to hijack security systems, create distractions and even take over people's implants.

The developers stressed that there's no fixed class system, and that you're free to develop hybrid characters with their own specializations.

However you play, you'll have to tread carefully. The video illustrates the possible consequences of choosing one faction over another, or your approach to the AI in your head (Johnny Silverhand, aka Keanu Reeves). Add branching storylines to this and there's a real possibility that one playthrough will vary wildly from another. Whether or not this leads to satisfying gameplay is hard to say -- there's still a long way to go between now and Cyberpunk's April 2020 release.

Source: Cyberpunk 2077 (YouTube)
In this article: av, cd projekt red, cyberpunk 2077, games, gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing, ps4, video, video games, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

View
Tariffs hit Apple and other tech companies tomorrow

Tariffs hit Apple and other tech companies tomorrow

View
Recommended Reading: Behind the scenes of Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' prequel

Recommended Reading: Behind the scenes of Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' prequel

View
The Morning After: Galaxy Note 10 review

The Morning After: Galaxy Note 10 review

View
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review: The right size at the wrong price

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review: The right size at the wrong price

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr