After Math: More, more, mooooooore

Woke up this morning with the "more, more, mooooooore" refrain from Lady Marmalade stuck in my head despite not having heard that song in close to a decade because sure why the hell not. So, since I can't get the demonsong out of my ear, let's get it into yours while we take a look at some of our more, more, mooooooore expansionary headlines of the week. We're getting itchi gitchi ya ya here.
KFC's plant-based 'chicken' sold out in five hours
You know who's going to need some more, more, mooooooore Beyond Meat deliveries? KFC. The fried chicken chain made headlines this week when ravenous hordes of vegetarians descended upon one Atlanta franchise to try the company's new chickenless nuggets, locusting through the stock of very-nearly-poultry in just a few hours.
Google's bug bounty program now covers all popular Android apps
Android users can rest easy knowing that their trusted apps are now even more, more, mooooooore secure thanks to Google's expanded bug bounty program. More than a 100 million apps are eligible, which should give white hat hackers plenty of potential targets.
Get Disney+ for $4 per month, if you buy three years upfront
Save more, more, mooooooore than 39 percent off the full price of Disney+ if you prepay for three years. And if you think I won't keep this bit up for the entirety of the post you'll be wrong, wrong, wrooooooong.
Eight people face federal charges for running illegal streaming sites
Look, Netflix, I'm not trying to tell you how to run your business but when the knockoff streaming site that's pirating your content has more, more, mooooooore content than you do, things might not be going as great as you think.
Porsche's app-based car subscriptions come to four more cities
What more can I say, it's right there in the headline. Oh wait no, the bit!