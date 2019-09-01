Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: The India Today Group via Getty Images
save
Save
share

After Math: More, more, mooooooore

sorry not sorry.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
2h ago in Opinion
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

The India Today Group via Getty Images

Woke up this morning with the "more, more, mooooooore" refrain from Lady Marmalade stuck in my head despite not having heard that song in close to a decade because sure why the hell not. So, since I can't get the demonsong out of my ear, let's get it into yours while we take a look at some of our more, more, mooooooore expansionary headlines of the week. We're getting itchi gitchi ya ya here.

asdf

KFC's plant-based 'chicken' sold out in five hours

You know who's going to need some more, more, mooooooore Beyond Meat deliveries? KFC. The fried chicken chain made headlines this week when ravenous hordes of vegetarians descended upon one Atlanta franchise to try the company's new chickenless nuggets, locusting through the stock of very-nearly-poultry in just a few hours.

asdf

Google's bug bounty program now covers all popular Android apps

Android users can rest easy knowing that their trusted apps are now even more, more, mooooooore secure thanks to Google's expanded bug bounty program. More than a 100 million apps are eligible, which should give white hat hackers plenty of potential targets.

asdf

Get Disney+ for $4 per month, if you buy three years upfront

Save more, more, mooooooore than 39 percent off the full price of Disney+ if you prepay for three years. And if you think I won't keep this bit up for the entirety of the post you'll be wrong, wrong, wrooooooong.

asdf

Eight people face federal charges for running illegal streaming sites

Look, Netflix, I'm not trying to tell you how to run your business but when the knockoff streaming site that's pirating your content has more, more, mooooooore content than you do, things might not be going as great as you think.

asdf

Porsche's app-based car subscriptions come to four more cities

What more can I say, it's right there in the headline. Oh wait no, the bit!

In this article: After Math, Aftermath, apps, beyond meat, bug bounty, column, disney+, Google, KFC, ladymarmalade, netflix, opinion, Porsche, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

View
TiVo's leaked Edge DVR touts Dolby HDR and Atmos audio

TiVo's leaked Edge DVR touts Dolby HDR and Atmos audio

View
'Astroneer' brings planetary exploration to PS4 on November 15th

'Astroneer' brings planetary exploration to PS4 on November 15th

View
Paris is testing 'noise radar' that will automatically ticket loud cars

Paris is testing 'noise radar' that will automatically ticket loud cars

View
The next 'Apex Legends' event includes a sniper-focused mode

The next 'Apex Legends' event includes a sniper-focused mode

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr