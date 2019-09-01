'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' will track activity without running the app

It's not certain if this will be available for both Android (via Google Fit) and iOS (via Health) users, although that's currently the case for the Pokémon Go crowd.

If and when this arrives, it might encourage more people to play Wizards Unite. Fitness data syncing not only helps players advance sooner, it could promote exercise from players determined to level up. A gym run or long walk counts toward your goals, after all. It won't necessarily translate to Pokémon-level audiences, but feature parity like this could help the game's chances.