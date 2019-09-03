Latest in Gear

Image credit: OnePlus
save
Save
share

OnePlus TV may come with eight speakers and Dolby Atmos support

The speakers will deliver 50 watts of power and 'punchy bass.'
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
44m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

OnePlus

OnePlus has been slowly releasing details about its upcoming smart TV. Today, we learned that OnePlus TV will have eight built-in speakers with a combined 50 watts of power. According to an Amazon listing spotted by 9to5Google, they'll pack "punchy bass to fill your living room," and they'll be powered by Dolby Atmos.

Most built-in TV speakers leave a lot to be desired, especially when it comes to bass. Many consumers opt to buy separate speakers or a soundbar. As 9to5Google points out, a comparable Sony TV only has two speakers and a total of 20W.

The OnePlus TV is set to arrive in India this month, but the company hasn't confirmed a US release date yet. We do know that it will run 'optimized' Android TV software, and if OnePlus can manage to squeeze decent sound into the new TV, the company might just meet its long-standing goal of delivering more value for (probably) less money.

Source: Amazon, 9to5Google
In this article: 50 watts, amazon, audio, av, bass, built-in, business, dolby atmos, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, home theater, oneplus, oneplus tv, sound, speakers
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

View
LG's mammoth 88-inch 8K OLED TV goes on sale

LG's mammoth 88-inch 8K OLED TV goes on sale

View
The Morning After: B&O's first ever soundbar is predictably fancy

The Morning After: B&O's first ever soundbar is predictably fancy

View
HyperX's new 7.1 headset gets even more immersive with head tracking

HyperX's new 7.1 headset gets even more immersive with head tracking

View
SpaceX wouldn't move its satellite despite collision warning, ESA claims

SpaceX wouldn't move its satellite despite collision warning, ESA claims

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr