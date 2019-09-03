You can try Ubisoft's Uplay+ gaming subscription for free today

The Uplay+ service gives gamers access to a library of more than 100 Ubisoft games, includes fan-favorite series like all the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Prince of Persia and Rayman games, as well as recent releases like Far Cry: New Dawn, Trials Rising and Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

Subscribers will have access to premium editions and will also be automatically included in beta and early access programs. This includes the closed beta for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, starting on September 5th, and the opportunity to play Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition on October 1st, with three-day early access.

The service costs $14.99 per month, and if you want to try it out before you commit there's a free trial running from September 3rd to September 30th. You can sign up at uplayplus.com.