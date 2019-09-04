Latest in Gear

Image credit: Adidas
Adidas' latest workout headphones have knitted bands and ear cushions

The in-ear FWD-01 and on-ear RPT-01 could be pretty good at wicking moisture.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Adidas

Adidas has unveiled its latest headphone models designed for those who like to work up a sweat. The $149 FWD-01 is a wireless in-ear set targeted towards runners. There are in-line controls on the knitted cord connecting the two earpieces and a "passive transparency" feature Adidas says will help you hear what's going on around you.

The $169 RPT-01 on-ear headphones are also wireless, but might be better suited for those who prefer to work out in the gym. The seemingly durable set features a sweatproof knit headband and ear cushions, which should wick moisture more effectively than vinyl or leather. It also includes streamlined controls. Adidas worked with Zound Industries on both models, which'll go on sale September 25th.

