Facebook, Google meet intelligence agencies to talk 2020 election security

We've asked the companies in question for comment. Microsoft confirmed to Engadget that it "is participating in this meeting." In a statement, Twitter said it "always welcome[s] the opportunity" to meet with government agencies and fellow companies to discuss securing the 2020 election, and said there was a "joint effort in response to a shared threat."

The meeting shows that both sides want to coordinate on election security in a way they didn't in 2016. Tech firms have been more proactive this time around -- Facebook has been operating "war rooms" to monitor elections, for instance, while Google has instituted measures to protect high-risk hacking targets. The question, as always, is whether or not these measures will be enough. Security improvements didn't stop Russia and others from targeting the 2018 midterms, and it's doubtful they'll back off just because they face a more united opposition.