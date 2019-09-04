Netflix renews ‘Grace and Frankie’ for a seventh, 16-episode final season

Graci and Frankie's sixth season has yet to air, but it's scheduled to arrive in January 2020. There's no premiere date yet for the seventh season. Netflix has been canceling plenty of shows lately -- from Tuca & Bertie to Santa Clara Diet, Jessica Jones and The Punisher. With this announcement, we at least know that Grace and Frankie won't be cut early and will have time to tie the story together.

"It's thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix," co-creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris said in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter. The show has earned 11 Emmy and six SAG nominations to-date, and Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry will supposedly all return for the final season. In a joint statement, Fonda and Tomlin said, "We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season."