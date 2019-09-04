'Pokémon Sword and Shield' introduces new monsters and a Curry Dex

Cramorant is a Flying & Water type Pokémon that will swallow absolutely anything that looks hearty enough. It also has its own exclusively ability, Gulp Missile. Watch it use Surf or Dive in battle as it rises from the water, along with its catch. pic.twitter.com/LL9L7pRfXL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019

Pokémon Sword and Shield will also give you a way to hang out with friends in Pokémon Camp, where you can play with your creatures and cook various variants of curry rice. The results of your cooking will depend on the ingredients you use, and you can fill up your Curry Dex by finding the right combinations for over 100 recipe variants.

Finally, the game gives you a way to remain stylish while traveling to fill your Pokédex. It has a wide variety of outfits you can collect, and it allows you to change your hairstyle and even put on some makeup.