Image credit: Igor Bonifacic / Engadget
Spotify’s Premium Duo plan expands to 14 countries

The majority of Latin America can now take advantage of the sharing option.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
55m ago in Services
Comments
Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Spotify is expanding the availability of Premium Duo, the company's two-person subscription plan aimed at couples and flatmates, to include 14 additional Latin American countries. Starting today, both new and existing Spotify subscribers in Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay can take advantage of the discounted subscription plan.

In an attempt to cut down on account sharing, the plan offers a deep discount on two Premium accounts. For example, in Europe, where a single Premium account costs €9.99 per month, Premium Duo instead costs €12.49 per month. It's also cheaper than the company's family plan. The catch is that in order to take advantage of Premium Duo, you and the person sharing the subscription must live under the same roof.

The subscription comes with two additional perks: Duo Mix and Duo Hub. The former is an algorithmically-generated playlist that automatically updates each week and mixes songs that both you and your significant other or roommate have on heavy rotation. Duo Hub, on the other hand, makes it easy to manage account details and settings. In line with the company's recent free trial upgrade, new users can try Premium Duo for three months free.

Outside of Latin America, Premium Duo is available in three European countries -- Denmark, Ireland and Poland -- where it's been available since Spotify first started testing the plan in March. While Spotify doesn't say whether it plans to make Premium Duo available in the US, today's expansion suggests the company is at least considering making it available globally.

Source: Spotify
In this article: av, gear, music, music streaming, services, spotify, spotify premium
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
