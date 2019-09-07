Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: SIPA USA/PA Images
save
Save
share

Ryan Murphy's first Netflix original series will star Darren Criss

'Hollywood' is a period piece set in the 1940s.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
19h ago in Internet
Comments
91 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SIPA USA/PA Images

Ryan Murphy is teaming up with frequent collaborator Darren Criss for his first Netflix original. Criss will executive produce and star in Murphy's upcoming series Hollywood, which the showrunner described as a "love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown." While you can watch Murphy's other shows on the streaming platform, Hollywood is his first original under the overall nine-figure deal he signed with the company. Both The Politician and Ratched, which are available on Netflix, were part of his deal with 20th Century Fox TV.

Criss previously worked with Murphy in Glee and American Horror Story. They also worked together in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which won the actor an Emmy and a Golden Globe, among other awards, for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan. In his Instagram post, Criss revealed that he and Murphy have been working on Hollywood since late last year. The show will apparently be a limited series set in the '40s with a streaming date scheduled for May 2020.

Source: Variety
In this article: Darren Criss, entertainment, Hollywood, internet, Netflix, Ryan Murphy
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
91 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Apple lands 'Dads' documentary from Bryce Dallas Howard

Apple lands 'Dads' documentary from Bryce Dallas Howard

View
Tesla hopes to unveil its electric pickup truck in November

Tesla hopes to unveil its electric pickup truck in November

View
Firefox will encrypt web domain name requests by default

Firefox will encrypt web domain name requests by default

View
Google Assistant will help you find Tile trackers

Google Assistant will help you find Tile trackers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr