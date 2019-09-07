Ryan Murphy's first Netflix original series will star Darren Criss

Honored to say that I'm heading back to the House of Murphy where I'll be starring in but also executive producing HOLLYWOOD with Time's King of Television. Late last year, @mrrpmurphy and I had dinner where he shared that he wanted to do a period piece that was young and optimistic. We landed on the idea of a series covering several narratives from 1940s Hollywood. We both left that evening feeling super excited about its potential. Two days later Netflix bought it. Not only is that a testament to the magic of Ryan Murphy, it's a reminder of the kind of thing that can only happen in Hollywood...literally. Limited Series coming to @netflix May 2020.

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on Sep 6, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT