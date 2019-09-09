Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: fuboTV
Fubo Sports Network will stream live sports and original shows

FuboTV's ad-supported channel will show games from Mexico's top soccer league, cycling and more.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
5h ago in AV
FuboTV is bringing original programming and live sports to its free Fubo Sports Network. The channel will feature shows hosted by popular sports personalities including former ESPN and Fox Sports reporter Julie Stewart-Binks and former LA Galaxy plyer Cobi Jones. Fubo Sports Network will also broadcast live action from Liga MX, the top soccer league in Mexico, as well as major events in cycling and horse racing.

FuboTV will be working with a number of major brands on its new line up. The company has entered into content partnerships with The Players Tribune, FanDuel, Stadium, USA Today and other recognizable names from around the world of sports in order to create the new programming. In addition to the original shows that will be scattered across the network's line up, Fubo Sports Network will also play host to classic sports movies and documentaries.

The new programming marks a major expansion for the Fubo Sports Network, which launched earlier this year. The advertisement-supported channel is available for free through The Roku Channel and as an app on Samsung Smart TV Plus, LG Channels and XUMO. FuboTV is planning to announce more distribution partners in the near futue.

Source: fuboTV
In this article: av, cycling, entertainment, espn, fox sports, fubo sports, fubo sports network, fuboTV, horse racing, liga mx, sports
