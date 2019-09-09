Mercedes’ 350e 4MATIC EQ extends EV-only range to 26 miles

Mercedes has jumped into EVs in a big way with its EQ lineup, but realistically, it's going to be selling a lot more hybrid vehicles in the near term. To that end, the German automaker has unveiled the all-new GLC 350e 4MATIC EQ that uses its third generation of hybrid tech. The biggest update over the last generation is a 13.5 kWh battery, up from 8.5 kWh. That will allow it to go up to 26 miles in all electric mode (WLPT range) before the 208 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine needs to kick in.
Together, the electric and gasoline motors make 315 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, letting you launch it from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds if speed, rather than economy is more your thing. Maximum charge capacity is now 7.4 kW, up from 3.8kW, which should take you from 10 to an 80 percent charge in about an hour and a half.
The GLC 350e 4MATIC EQ packs the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen display, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. It also features Mercedes' next-generation touchpad and multifunction steering wheel.
Plug-in hybrid 4x4s are few and far between, and 26 miles should be enough range to do short trips around the city or suburbs. That will make it a decently economical and green vehicle for its size. By contrast, Mitsubishi's Outlander PHEV can go 28 miles (WLPT) with a smaller battery. Mercedes said the GLC 350e 4MATIC EQ will arrive to dealers in mid-2020, and pricing-wise, it'll slot between the $45,495 GLC 300 4MATIC and the $60,495 AMG GLC 43.