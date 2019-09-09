Latest in Gear

Image credit: SNK
save
Save
share

Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro puts a retro console inside a controller

Plug it into a TV to play the packed-in games, or use it as a fight stick.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
3h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
97 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SNK

Last month SNK promised some "next gen" Neo Geo hardware on the way and it might be here. The company just unveiled details on its Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro which is actually a combination device. It's design is based on the Neo Geo CD controller, but expanded to the size of a fight stick.

Working in console mode, it capitalizes on the current old-school gaming craze with 20 classic Neo Geo titles packed in that you can play on a TV by simply plugging an HDMI cable directly into it. That's fewer games than the Mini system that was recently released, and SNK hasn't put out a list of titles included. However, it does support two-player action, with the ability to plug in a gamepad or another Arcade Stick Pro.

Its other ability is that it can work Joystick mode. Plug it into one of SNK's Neo Geo Mini boxes or a PC, and you have a fight stick with eight buttons and a turbo switch. We don't know much about the construction or price yet, but it doesn't look like it will compete against high-end sticks for fighting game fans. Still, the ability to provide some bursts of nostalgia on the go with no additional hardware required may be enough to pull in people who didn't get their Neo Geo fix back in the 90s.

Source: SNK
In this article: classic games, fight stick, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, Neo Geo, Neo Geo Stick, retro console, retro gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
97 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

You need a password manager -- right now

You need a password manager -- right now

View
Starship's delivery robots now serve Purdue University

Starship's delivery robots now serve Purdue University

View
LG plugs NVIDIA G-Sync into its 2019 OLED TVs

LG plugs NVIDIA G-Sync into its 2019 OLED TVs

View
EA's Project Atlas cloud gaming launches tonight in closed beta

EA's Project Atlas cloud gaming launches tonight in closed beta

View
More 'The Last of Us Part II' details will emerge on September 24th

More 'The Last of Us Part II' details will emerge on September 24th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr