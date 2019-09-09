Latest in Gear

Image credit: Starship Technologies
save
Save
share

Starship's delivery robots now serve Purdue University

It's the bot maker's largest campus rollout yet.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
4h ago in Robots
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Starship Technologies

Starship's delivery robots have reached their largest school campus yet. Purdue students at the university's West Lafayette campus now have the option of ordering robot-delivered food that should arrive in "minutes." As at other schools, deliveries carry a flat $2 fee and work in tandem with your student meal plan. If you're too busy studying to traipse across the university grounds and don't want to spend much more than you're already paying for food, your solution might be at hand.

The bot maker is in the early stages of an expansion that will have thousands of machines serving campuses within the next two years. Students at George Mason University and Northern Arizona University already have access to the robotic couriers, while the University of Pittsburgh should have access later in September.

There's a fairly simple logic at work here. The campus rollouts let Starship serve communities without having to wait for permission to operate on public streets. It's also a way to refine the technology in a relatively safe, contained environment before there's a wider deployment. Don't fret if you've long since graduated, then -- you may get more perks (if just a wider choice of food) in return for the wait.

Source: Purdue University
Coverage: The Pitt News
In this article: delivery, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gear, purdue, purdue university, robot, robots, school, starship, starship technologies, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

You need a password manager -- right now

You need a password manager -- right now

View
LG plugs NVIDIA G-Sync into its 2019 OLED TVs

LG plugs NVIDIA G-Sync into its 2019 OLED TVs

View
EA's Project Atlas cloud gaming launches tonight in closed beta

EA's Project Atlas cloud gaming launches tonight in closed beta

View
More 'The Last of Us Part II' details will emerge on September 24th

More 'The Last of Us Part II' details will emerge on September 24th

View
'PES 2020' isn't perfect, but it's good enough to rival 'FIFA 20'

'PES 2020' isn't perfect, but it's good enough to rival 'FIFA 20'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr