Apple adds titanium cases to the Watch lineup

Ceramic is also back after not being available on the Series 4.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
2h ago in Wearables
The Apple Watch Series 5, the latest iteration of Apple's popular wearable, will be the first model available with a brushed titanium finish. Apple also announced at today's event that the smartwatch will be available in a ceramic version, as well, after not offering that material with the Series 4 model.

Gallery: Apple Watch Series 5 (press) | 25 Photos

25

According to Apple, the Series 5 has the "widest assortment" of case finishes available. In addition to the new titanium option and the return of the white ceramic finish, the smartwatch is also available in stainless steel and 100 percent recycled aluminum. The stainless steel cases will be available in gold, silver and space black while the aluminum option comes in silver, gold and space gray.

The Apple Watch Series 5 also features a new always-on Retina display, a built-in compass and, on models with cellular service, the ability to place international calls to emergency services. The fifth iteration of Apple's smartwatch starts at $399 for the GPS only model and $499 for the GPS and cellular version. The titanium case will start at $799, while ceramic will start at $1,299.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

Source: Apple
In this article: apple, apple watch, apple watch series 5, ceramic, gear, iphone2019, titanium, wearables
