iOS 13 will be available on September 19th

As the company showed off at WWDC, iOS 13 will include a variety of performance improvements, UI tweaks, updates to core apps and more. Perhaps most immediately obvious will be the heralded dark mode, something that hit Android last week too. It works across all built-in Apple apps, and third-party apps that include a dark theme should respond to the global setting. Apps like Reminders, Maps, Notes and Photos are all getting major changes, and Siri should sound a lot more natural than it did previously. As for performance, Face ID unlocks should be 30 percent faster, and apps are said to open about twice as fast as before.

If you're looking for iPadOS, though, you'll need to wait a little longer -- it doesn't drop until September 30th.