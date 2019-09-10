Latest in Gear

Image credit: Razer
save
Save
share

Razer case keeps your iPhone cool during intense gaming sessions

Arctech could spare your phone from roasting.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Razer

Razer is jumping into the crowded world of iPhone cases, but with (what else?) a decidedly gaming-oriented twist. The company's newly introduced Arctech and Arctech Slim rely on a custom-developed Thermaprene material and perforations to transfer heat away from 2018 and newer iPhones (including the iPhone 11 line) as well as the Razer Phone 2, theoretically preserving your handset's performance and battery life while you're in a frenzied game session. The jury's still out on that, but Razer's tests showed the phone staying within recommended temperature limits for two hours where an unspecified rival case saw the phone run hot within 20 minutes. If nothing else, the Arctech won't make things worse like some cases can.

Otherwise, the designs won't shock you. The outside is a polycarbonate/thermoplastic hybrid that promises to resist drops, while microfiber on the inside should keep your phone scratch-free. They work with wireless chargers, too. Which model you choose comes down to your priorities. The Arctech Slim is for minimalists with a less protective but sleeker shell, while the Arctech Pro includes four shock-absorbing sidewalls claimed to safeguard your phone from falls as high as 10 feet up.

Both cases are available now in Black, Mercury (white) and Quartz (pink) colors that match Razer's PCs. The Arctech Slim is the most affordable of the bunch at $30, while paying $40 will net you the Pro. There's also a $40 screen protector that promises to cut blue light and spare your eyes at night, but that may be overkill when many phones have blue light reduction features. You could save some money if you're willing to rely on a conventional protector and software.

Razer Arctech Pro case for iPhone 11

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Razer
In this article: accessory, case, gaming, gear, iphone, iphone 11, iphone 11 pro, iphone 11 pro max, iphone xr, iphone xs, iphone xs max, mobile, razer, razer phone 2, smartphone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 11's ultra-wideband chip helps you AirDrop with the right person

iPhone 11's ultra-wideband chip helps you AirDrop with the right person

View
Apple can make TV+ ubiquitous through brute force

Apple can make TV+ ubiquitous through brute force

View
All the important news from Apple’s iPhone 11 event

All the important news from Apple’s iPhone 11 event

View
Watch Apple's 2019 iPhone launch in under 15 minutes

Watch Apple's 2019 iPhone launch in under 15 minutes

View
Uber cuts 435 jobs in its product and engineering teams

Uber cuts 435 jobs in its product and engineering teams

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr