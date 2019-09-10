What's on TV this week: 'The I-Land'

After all of the iPhone fireworks, this week's TV schedule includes a number of streaming originals. Netflix premieres The I-Land as strangers fight to survive, stranded alone with their memories wiped. Amazon will debut a new animated show, Undone, from two of the people behind Bojack Horseman. For gamers, Gears 5 is out for everyone now, and Borderlands 3 is set to debut.

Netflix will also drop in a new season of Top Boy, and on Blu-ray you can get John Wick 3 or any of several Pixar hits in 4K for the first time. Also, Vudu will premiere its first original series, Mr. Mom. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).