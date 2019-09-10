Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix
What's on TV this week: 'The I-Land'

Also: 'Top Boy,' 'John Wick 3,' 'Borderlands 3,' and 'Undone.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
55m ago in AV
After all of the iPhone fireworks, this week's TV schedule includes a number of streaming originals. Netflix premieres The I-Land as strangers fight to survive, stranded alone with their memories wiped. Amazon will debut a new animated show, Undone, from two of the people behind Bojack Horseman. For gamers, Gears 5 is out for everyone now, and Borderlands 3 is set to debut.

Netflix will also drop in a new season of Top Boy, and on Blu-ray you can get John Wick 3 or any of several Pixar hits in 4K for the first time. Also, Vudu will premiere its first original series, Mr. Mom. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • John Wick 3: Parabellum (4K)
  • Aladdin (4K)
  • Casino (4K)
  • Ratatouille (4K)
  • Cars (4K)
  • Cars 2 (4K)
  • Inside Out (4K)
  • Finding Nemo (4K)
  • Finding Dory (4K)
  • Brave (4K)
  • The Jetsons: The Complete Original Series
  • Borderlands 3 (Xbox One, PS4, PC - 9/13)
  • eFootball PES 2020 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
  • GreedFall (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • NASCAR Heat 4 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
  • NHL 20 (PS4, Xbox One - 9/13)
  • The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
  • WRC 8 (PS4)
  • Gears 5 (Xbox One, Windows 10)
  • Ellen - The Game (Xbox One, PS4, PC - 9/13)

Wednesday

  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Bulletproof (season finale), CW, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
  • In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11, HBO, 9 PM
  • Songland (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • BH90210 (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • NFL: The Grind (series premiere), Epix, 9 PM
  • Hypnotize Me, CW, 9 PM
  • Sherman's Showcase (season finale), IFC, 10 PM
  • Magical Land of Oz (season finale), PBS, 10 PM
  • Contact, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Pearson, USA, 10 PM
  • Snowfall (season finale), FX, 10 PM
  • Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 10 PM
  • South Side, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The I-Land (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Mr. Mom (series premiere), Vudu, 3 AM
  • Why Women Kill, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Outpost, CW, 8 PM
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories, CW, 9 PM
  • Chasing the Cure, TNT/TBS, 9 PM
  • Mr Inbetween (season premiere), FX, 10 PM

Friday

  • Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea, Netflix, 4 AM
  • Top Boy (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Undone (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Tall Girl, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Chef Show (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Marianne, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Unbelievable (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Titans, DC Universe, 8 AM
  • EA Sport Madden NFL 20 Classic, CW, 8 PM
  • Red Bull Peaking (series premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Reef Break (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • Couples Therapy, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Room 104 (season premiere), HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Arthdal Chronicles, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Oklahoma/UCLA college football, Fox, 8 PM
  • Clemson/Syracuse college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • The Cheerleader Escort, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • FIBA World Basketball Final, ESPN2, 8 AM
  • Warigami, CW, 8 PM
  • Power, Starz, 8 PM
  • Undercover Cheerleader, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Eagles/Falcons, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 9 PM
  • Succession, HBO, 9 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Pennyworth, Epix, 9 PM
  • Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Righteous Gemstones, HBO, 10 PM
  • On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
  • Ballers, HBO, 10:40 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:10 PM

All times listed are ET.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
