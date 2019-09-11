University of Michigan's self-driving car lab now runs on Verizon 5G

It's not surprising that Verizon would roll out in Mcity. The telecom is part of a "leadership circle" of companies with a stake in the project, including GM and LG.

It may be a long, long time before 5G is truly ready for the road. The millimeter wave tech Verizon and others use might offer tremendous speed, but it's short-ranged and prone to interference. Cities will need to be blanketed in cell sites to ensure reliable connections, and it's not yet clear how well 5G will behave when there are legions of driverless cars roaming the streets. This is more about exploring technology than a vision of what you can expect.