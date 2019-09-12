Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
save
Save
share

Whoopi Goldberg will star in CBS All Access series 'The Stand'

The show has reportedly found its main villain, as well.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

One of the shows that's coming to CBS All Access is a 10-episode adaptation of Stephen King's apocalyptic novel The Stand, and it has recently found its Mother Abagail in Whoopi Goldberg. CBS has confirmed the talk show host's casting as the self-proclaimed prophet of God who's immune to the virus that kills off 99 percent of the world's population in the story. In addition, Collider says the production has also found the story's demonic antagonist: Alexander Skarsgård will reportedly play the madman Randall Flagg.

Skarsgård portrayed another kind of villain -- a rapist and an abusive husband -- in Big Little Lies. He's also the brother of Bill Skarsgård, who played Pennywise the Clown in the recent It movies. While CBS has yet to confirm Skarsgård's casting, it has revealed the names of other actors joining the series, including It's Owen Teague. He's joining Goldberg, as well as previously announced cast members James Marsden and Amber Heard. Unfortunately, CBS didn't announce a streaming date for the limited series along with the casting news, though previous reports said the show is expected to arrive sometime next year.

Source: CBS
In this article: cbs all access, entertainment, internet, the stand
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Watch 48 minutes of 'Death Stranding' gameplay

Watch 48 minutes of 'Death Stranding' gameplay

View
The Morning After: Tesla debuts 'Plaid Mode' with a Laguna Seca hotlap

The Morning After: Tesla debuts 'Plaid Mode' with a Laguna Seca hotlap

View
Color-changing smart skin gets an upgrade thanks to chameleons

Color-changing smart skin gets an upgrade thanks to chameleons

View
Fujifilm's entry-level X-A7 comes with 4K video and face detection

Fujifilm's entry-level X-A7 comes with 4K video and face detection

View
HTC Vive Cosmos hands-on: VR never looked so good

HTC Vive Cosmos hands-on: VR never looked so good

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr