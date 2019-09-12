Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
The 1TB PS4 Pro drops to $349 on Amazon

It's the ideal console if you have a 4K TV.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Gadgetry
The newest playstation yet, the PS4 Pro 1TB, is currently listed for $50 off on Amazon, making it just $349. While that's not the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's a solid deal and a price that doesn't come around too often.

As we've said before, the PS4 Pro is the only PS4 model that outputs in 4K, so it's ideal if you have a 4K TV. If you don't own a 4K TV yet, many games will benefit from higher frame rates, improved texture quality and new lighting effects. That said, if you already have a PS4 and are stuck with a 1080p TV, you won't see a huge improvement and might be better off to stick with your current hardware.

Source: Amazon
In this article: 1tb, buyers guide, discount, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, price cut, price drop, ps4 pro, PS4Pro, sale, sony, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
