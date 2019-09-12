Samsung's artistic The Frame TV is currently on sale for $649

Samsung's The Frame is alluring if you like the idea of a TV that can double as living artwork, but the price? Not so much -- you've usually had to pay a premium for that seamless look. It might be much easier to rationalize right now, though. BuyDig is running a sale that cuts the price of the 43-inch 2018 model to $649 if you enter the code "FRAME" while checking out. That's a huge discount over the $1,198 it goes for at the retailer, and beats even the $799 price at Walmart. It's still not a trivial purchase, but it's considerably easier to justify as long as you don't mind last year's version.