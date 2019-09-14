Mercedes' latest high-tech concept car is a throwback to 1901

The grille has been replaced by a "3D display" that both displays the vintage Mercedes logo an, more importantly, displays the car's status at a glance. The cockpit, meanwhile, sticks to the minimalist look of very early cars through projections that display context-sensitive info like speed and navigation. You could focus your attention on driving your retro ride instead of processing a sea of information. Porsche, take note.

You're unlikely to see a production version of the Simplex. It doesn't even have a windshield or a rated power output, let alone the equipment needed to pass modern safety standards. This is more an illustration of how Mercedes could recall its roots without giving up present-day creature comforts. Don't be surprised if you see the projections and other elements find their way into road-going cars, even if it's in a limited form.