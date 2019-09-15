Verizon will launch home 5G everywhere mobile service is available

The initial service ran on an in-house approach to 5G and offers typical speeds of 300Mbps. It won't compete with gigabit fiber, but it's faster than many landline connections and, if you get an indoor antenna, let you set up yourself.

The main catch, as always, is the slow pace of 5G deployment. Verizon's current 5G is available in parts of just 10 cities, and it can only roll out so quickly when the ultra-wideband technology requires an extensive number of cell sites to provide solid coverage. That reach should extend to 30 cities before 2019 is over, but that still means it could be a long while before 5G Home comes to your neighborhood. Still, that beats having to deal with the limited coverage of FiOS and other wired high-speed services.