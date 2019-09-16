Motorola is making Android TVs too

The lower range sets will feature 1080p screens, while 43-inch and higher screens will pack 4K tech. Motorola India pointed out that the TVs will be particularly bright and well-adapted for Bollywood films, with up to 178-degree viewing angles. For gaming and smart TV chores, they'll have Mali 450 GPUs with 2.25 GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. As for sound, the Motorola TVs are equipped with built-in 30W soundbars with DTS Tru Sound and Dolby Audio.

It's becoming a trend for smartphone brands to release TVs, as OnePlus, Xiaomi and now Motorola are doing it. OnePlus is due to unveil its own Smart TV this month, so Motorola effectively beat it to the punch.

There's no word yet on whether Motorola's TVs will come to other markets, but they'll arrive to India on Flipkart on September 29th. The sets will start at RS 13,999 ($200) for the 32-inch model, and range up to RS 39,999 ($560) for the 55-inch model and 64,999 ($910) for the 65-inch set.