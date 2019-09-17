'Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot' arrives on January 17th, 2020

When Bandai Namco said Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was coming in early 2020, it was clearly being conservative. The action RPG is now slated to punch its way to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on January 17th. On top of that, completists should be happy -- the game will include the Majin Buu story arc on top of other adventures. Needless to say, the game will be a who's-who of Dragon Ball with must-see characters like Goku, Frieza and Vegeta.