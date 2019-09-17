Latest in Gear

Image credit: OhmZ via Getty Images
LinkedIn's new quizzes can prove you're not lying on your resume

LinkedIn Skills Assessments will let you add 'verified skill' badges to your profile.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
15m ago in Internet
OhmZ via Getty Images

Starting today, LinkedIn is rolling out Skills Assessment quizzes. The short, standardized tests will allow you to prove your knowledge of everything from coding languages to Photoshop and Microsoft Excel. If you score in the 70th percentile or above, you'll have the option to add a "verified skill" badge to your profile. The change, LinkedIn hopes, will benefit both job seekers and recruiters.

A "verified skill" badge could carry more weight than an "endorsement," and it will make it easier for recruiters to search for candidates who have what their looking for. LinkedIn will also use the tests to point users to free, related LinkedIn Learning courses. The company says this is about leveling the playing field. "We want everyone to have access to opportunities based on the skills they have, regardless of their background or where they went to school," it wrote in a press release.

LinkedIn has added a series of questionable features in the past year. It copied Facebook's reaction buttons, added voice messaging and put QR codes to use. By the sounds of it, the Skills Assessments could be a more practical tool. The company says it will continue adding Skills Assessments in the coming weeks, so if you don't see your skill listed, check back soon.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: LinkedIn
