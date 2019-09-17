Latest in Gear

Image credit: Pacific Press via Getty Images
save
Save
share

GNU founder Richard Stallman resigns from MIT, Free Software Foundation

Calls to fire Stallman grew after his comments about victims of Jeffrey Epstein.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
15m ago in Personal Computing
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Richard Stallman, founder of the GNU Project a free software foundation, spoke at Commons Fest 2015 in Athens about free software and threads to freedom through technology. Pacific Press via Getty Images

After reports revealed the lengths undertaken by some at MIT to accept donations from convicted sex offender and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito resigned. Now, computer scientist Richard Stallman, founder of the GNU operating system and author of an associated manifesto that pushed the idea of free software, has stepped down from his position with MIT's CSAIL and as president of the Free Software Foundation.

This comes after growing calls for his removal, most recently tied to Stallman's statements in an MIT email thread about Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, and what he called the "injustice" of claiming she was assaulted by Marvin Minsky. MIT alum Selam Jie Gano posted about the emails on Medium, and shared redacted copies with Motherboard. According to Stallman, the teenager could have been presented as "entirely willing," while also arguing over the use of terms like rape or sexual assault to describe the situation.

A few days ago Stallman posted on his blog "I've learned to understand how sex with a child can harm per psychologically," followed by another note late Monday evening:

16 September 2019 (Resignation)
To the MIT community,

I am resigning effective immediately from my position in CSAIL at MIT. I am doing this due to pressure on MIT and me over a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations.

Richard Stallman

As for the Free Software Foundation, it issued a statement that said: "On September 16, 2019, Richard M. Stallman, founder and president of the Free Software Foundation, resigned as president and from its board of directors. The board will be conducting a search for a new president, beginning immediately. Further details of the search will be published on fsf.org."

Via: Vice
Source: Stallman.org
In this article: CSAIL, free software foundation, fsf, gear, gnu, Jeffrey Epstein, MIT, open source, personal computing, personalcomputing, Richard Stallman, rms
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Russia reportedly breached encrypted FBI comms in 2010

Russia reportedly breached encrypted FBI comms in 2010

View
Elon Musk insists 'pedo guy' tweet wasn’t serious accusation

Elon Musk insists 'pedo guy' tweet wasn’t serious accusation

View
Nintendo's SNES-style Switch controllers are now available

Nintendo's SNES-style Switch controllers are now available

View
Mazda will show off its first EV at the Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda will show off its first EV at the Tokyo Motor Show

View
US Senators ask the FCC to review licenses with China-owned telecoms

US Senators ask the FCC to review licenses with China-owned telecoms

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr