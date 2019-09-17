Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Postmates
save
Save
share

You can now order Postmates at Yankee Stadium

Fans can order ahead and skip lines.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
19m ago in Food and Drink
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Postmates

The days of gnawing on rubbery hot dogs or peanuts during a baseball game are long over. From Fenway Park to Camden Yards, most MLB stadiums are packed with a wide range of food options. But for the Yankees fan with a craving for something different, Postmates today has announced an exclusive partnership with Yankee Stadium. The food delivery app already has a similar partnership in place with the Dodger Stadium.

The service, called Postmates Live, will allow fans to order right from their seats and then retrieve their food at designated pick-up points in Section 113 and 116 of the stadium. The service is only available in those two sections as of today, but will roll-out to additional areas in time for the 2020 season.

Yankees fans are already spoiled for choice when it comes to dining, with concession stands that offer everything from sushi to vegan options to BBQ. But the availability of food delivery apps at baseball games could help solve the problem of long lines at concession stands. It could also be an easier option for those in large groups or with small children.

Postmates is celebrating the partnership by offering Yankees fans a $5 discount on their first order. Simply enter the promo code YANKEES into the Postmates app when placing your order.

Source: Postmates
In this article: entertainment, food and drink, food delivery apps, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, mlb, ny yankees, postmates, services, yankee stadium, yankees
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
iPad Pro leak suggests tablet photography just won’t die

iPad Pro leak suggests tablet photography just won’t die

View
Apple's latest AirPods and wireless charging case are $30 off on Amazon

Apple's latest AirPods and wireless charging case are $30 off on Amazon

View
Google Fi now offers an unlimited plan

Google Fi now offers an unlimited plan

View
Get a glimpse of SpaceX's orbital Starship prototype under construction

Get a glimpse of SpaceX's orbital Starship prototype under construction

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr