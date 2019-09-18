'Apex Legends' teases its newest playable character with in-game cameo

Apex fans got their first peek at Crypto during the trailer for Season 2. The hacker can be seen throughout the video before he ultimately sets off the EMP blast that leads to the trailer's climax. Respawn has spent much of Season 2 teasing Crypto's addition.

Nothing yet in the hints Respawn has dropped suggests when the studio plans to release the new character. That said, with the current season set to end on October 1st, it's likely the studio will add him soon. It's worth noting Respawn added Wattson, Apex's most recently added new character, with the Season 2 Battle Pass.