Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Respawn / EA
save
Save
share

'Apex Legends' teases its newest playable character with in-game cameo

The hacker Crypto is likely to join the game's roster at the start of Season 3.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
31m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Respawn / EA

In one of the more elaborate and novel teasers for a new playable character in an online game, you can already see Apex Legends' newest star. You just can't play him. Over the last few days, players have spotted Crypto, Apex's long-rumored hacker character, in the game's King's Canyon area. He'll be in a lab hacking a computer. When he spots the player, he makes a dash for it.

Apex fans got their first peek at Crypto during the trailer for Season 2. The hacker can be seen throughout the video before he ultimately sets off the EMP blast that leads to the trailer's climax. Respawn has spent much of Season 2 teasing Crypto's addition.

Nothing yet in the hints Respawn has dropped suggests when the studio plans to release the new character. That said, with the current season set to end on October 1st, it's likely the studio will add him soon. It's worth noting Respawn added Wattson, Apex's most recently added new character, with the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Via: Eurogamer
Source: Reddit
In this article: apex legends, av, ea, gaming, respawn, respawn entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
Amazon rolls out a cash payment option for online orders in the US

Amazon rolls out a cash payment option for online orders in the US

View
Apple will use recycled rare earth metals in the iPhone's Taptic Engine

Apple will use recycled rare earth metals in the iPhone's Taptic Engine

View
Xfinity internet-only customers now get the Flex streaming platform for free

Xfinity internet-only customers now get the Flex streaming platform for free

View
YouTube is bringing a big, ugly ad banner to its TV app's home screen

YouTube is bringing a big, ugly ad banner to its TV app's home screen

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr