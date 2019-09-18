Honda's first hybrid SUV for the US is the 2020 CR-V

This also represents the first US-bound all-wheel drive car to make use of Honda's two-motor hybrid tech. If you're struggling for traction, the CR-V Hybrid will have the electric motor power the rear wheels. And yes, you can operate in a pure EV mode -- it's not clear for how long, but you might not feel guilty about driving an SUV for short stints.

The technology inside will likely be familiar, but welcome. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available through a 7-inch touchscreen, and the Touring trim level comes standard with a Qi pad to wirelessly charge your phone. Honda Sensing is standard and introduces collision mitigation braking (including pedestrian sensing), road and lane departure mitigation and adaptive cruise control. You'll also have options for blind spot info, rear cross traffic monitoring and automatic high beams.

You'll have to be patient. While the regular CR-V goes on sale in the fall, the hybrid won't be ready until early 2020. Pricing is also an unknown at this stage. Nonetheless, this could be a huge coup for Honda. The CR-V is about as mainstream as it gets for the brand's US presence (it even outsold the Civic in 2018), and the promise of better mileage may be hard to resist -- this could be the first taste of hybrid tech for many Americans.