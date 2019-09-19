Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment / EA
‘Apex Legends’ Season 3 launches with a new hero on October 1st

After multiple teases, Crypto is finally joining the game's lineup.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
44m ago in AV
Comments
Respawn Entertainment / EA

It's official: Season 3 of Apex Legends will start on October 1st. Included in the update is Crypto, Apex's newest playable character; an all-new battle pass with more than 100 in-game items; the new charge rifle weapon; and a tweaked ranked mode. Developer Respawn Entertainment says it will reveal additional new features in the week-and-a-half leadup to the launch of the new season.

Alongside the announcement, Respawn shared 'Forever Family,' the studio's latest animated character short. As expected, the short details the backstory of Crypto. Ahead of today's announcement, Respawn had teased the hacker's imminent addition to Apex inside the game. If you're an old-school Titanfall fan, the animated short is a treat; partway through the trailer, we see Crypto run through the streets of Angel City, a fan-favorite location from Titanfall and Titanfall 2.

Source: Respawn Entertainment
