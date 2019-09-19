Inside Apple's redesigned 'cube' store in New York City

On the outside, the tall, luminous glass of the cube is now complemented by a newly designed public plaza (pictured above) where people can enjoy views of sites like Central Park and The Plaza Hotel -- all while enjoying free WiFi from Apple. And although the glass cube at Apple Fifth Avenue was covered in rainbow colors recently, I'm sorry to tell you that was only temporary.

Apple says the store's re-opening means it will "resume its place at the heart of one of the world's most vibrant creative communities," in a space that's had more than 57 million visitors since it first opened. The company didn't say how many visitors it's expecting for the rest of the year, but considering the cube is one of NYC's most photographed locations, it's safe to say you'll never see the store as empty as in these pictures. (Except maybe the one day a year it's closed.)

As for the bed bugs that caused Apple to close the store for 24 hours earlier this year, well, an Apple representative told Engadget the issue "hasn't come up in a while." So, if you happen to be in New York City and want to check out the new cube, that probably means you can do so with peace of mind. Apple Fifth Avenue is opening tomorrow at 8AM ET, when over 900 employees will be waiting to cheer on customers who are picking up their shiny new iPhone.