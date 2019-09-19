Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Valve
save
Save
share

French court rules Steam games must be able to be resold

Valve co-founder Doug Lombardi says the company will appeal the verdict.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Valve

In a court decision that could fundamentally change how Steam operates, European Union consumers have won the right to resell their Steam titles through Valve's digital marketplace. French website Next Inpact reports the Paris Court of First Instance ruled on Tuesday that European Union law allows Steam users to resell their digital games, just like they can any physical product.

Valve's lawyers attempted to argue Steam was a subscription service, according to French publication Numerama. The court, however, rejected Valve's defense, saying Steam doesn't sell games as part of a subscription package. The court went on to say Valve's policy on game reselling is against European Union laws that govern the free-flow of digital goods. In a statement to Polygon, Valve co-founder Doug Lombardi said the company plans to appeal the ruling. "The decision will have no effect on Steam while the case is on appeal," Lombardi added. If the ruling is upheld, Valve will be forced to change its store policy or face stiff fines.

Valve is embroiled in another similar ongoing case with the European Union. In April, the European Commission charged Valve with breaking the Union's Digital Single Market rules. Like in the Paris case, Valve intends to fight the charges. While neither case is close to a resolution, is safe to say the EU is deadset on changing how Valve runs Steam.

Via: Polygon
Source: Next Inpact, Numerama
In this article: av, consumer rights, digital single market, EU, european union, gaming, regulation, Steam, Valve, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
‘Terminator: Resistance’ will pit you against Skynet this December

‘Terminator: Resistance’ will pit you against Skynet this December

View
‘Apex Legends’ Season 3 launches with a new hero on October 1st

‘Apex Legends’ Season 3 launches with a new hero on October 1st

View
Inside Apple's redesigned 'cube' store in New York City

Inside Apple's redesigned 'cube' store in New York City

View
Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro has a 'quad-camera' and a vegan leather option

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro has a 'quad-camera' and a vegan leather option

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr