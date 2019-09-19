Pocket Casts will give existing desktop customers Plus for life

If you're new to Pocket Casts (or you only had the mobile version) and want to upgrade to Plus, it will cost you 99¢/month or $10/year. You'll get access on macOS, Windows and the web. The paid subscription comes with cloud storage for audio and video files, and it includes "exclusive app icons and themes."

Web player users we've heard you. We got it wrong with a 3 year Plus subscription for existing users. We're making it right with lifetime access to Pocket Casts Plus:https://t.co/GTttadINnh — Pocket Casts (@pocketcasts) September 19, 2019

We're longtime fans of Pocket Casts, and while the company faced criticism here, the big news should be that the mobile app is now free. Pocket Casts admits charging customers to download the app was antiquated and says making the app free is "more closely aligned with the open-access model of its public media ownership."