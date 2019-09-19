T-Mobile will give Apple Card owners higher in-store cashback

T-Mobile is also offering 50 percent off the latest iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models with eligible trade-ins, though you'll probably want to check the fine print before you jump on that. The company notes that all of Apple's latest smartphones work with its new, longer-distance 600 Mhz LTE signal, but 5G is still non-existent in iPhones.

Apple offers two percent cash back on all non-Apple purchases, so going through T-Mobile would only gain you an extra percent. Still, the Apple Card deal is quite a coup for T-Mobile, at least for now. The magenta-flavored wireless provider promised that on top of stores, it will soon bring Apple Card with Apple Pay to the T-Mobile app and T-Mobile.com.