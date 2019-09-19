T-Mobile will give Apple Card owners higher in-store cashback

T-Mobile has announced a partnership with Apple to offer up to three percent cashback on in-store purchases for customer's who use the new Apple Card. The company said it's "the only wireless provider to offer three percent Daily Cash on Apple Card," and will apply that to the iPhone 11, Watch Series 5 and any other in-store purchases. It will also offer three percent cash back for "one-time bill payments" if you use Apple Card with Apple Pay in T-Mobile stores.
T-Mobile is also offering 50 percent off the latest iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models with eligible trade-ins, though you'll probably want to check the fine print before you jump on that. The company notes that all of Apple's latest smartphones work with its new, longer-distance 600 Mhz LTE signal, but 5G is still non-existent in iPhones.
Apple offers two percent cash back on all non-Apple purchases, so going through T-Mobile would only gain you an extra percent. Still, the Apple Card deal is quite a coup for T-Mobile, at least for now. The magenta-flavored wireless provider promised that on top of stores, it will soon bring Apple Card with Apple Pay to the T-Mobile app and T-Mobile.com.