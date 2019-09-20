Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

iOS 13's Audio Sharing feature is coming to more Beats headphones

Pair two sets of headphones to one iPhone.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
19m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

If you fondly remember the days of plugging in a headphone splitter and listening to music together with a friend, iOS 13 offers a similar option for Bluetooth headphones with Audio Sharing. Soon that feature will be available on a wide variety of Beats headphones as well as Apple AirPods.

Audio Sharing allows pairing two sets of headphones to the same iPhone or iPod, so you and another person can listen to the same tune or watch a movie together. It requires an iPhone 8 or above, and is activated through the Bluetooth menu in Settings.

Before, the feature was available on AirPods and Powerbeats Pro, but it will soon come to all Beats headphone models that use Apple H1 and W1 chips. That includes the Studio3 Wireless, BeatsX, Powerbeats3 Wireless and Solo3 Wireless models as well as the Powerbeats Pros.

The feature will be available on Beats headphones from September 23rd.

In this article: apple, audio sharing, beats, gear, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
Google Chrome now offers better theme customization and tab grouping

Google Chrome now offers better theme customization and tab grouping

View
Leaked screenshots show how Apple's tracker tags might work

Leaked screenshots show how Apple's tracker tags might work

View
Tesla targets Nürburgring EV record next month

Tesla targets Nürburgring EV record next month

View
Mark Zuckerberg visited Donald Trump at the White House

Mark Zuckerberg visited Donald Trump at the White House

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr