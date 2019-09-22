Latest in Gear

Image credit: Erica Synths
save
Save
share

Erica's modular synth helps you make music with preset cards

You don't have to hook up patch cables every time you recreate a sound.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
53m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Erica Synths

Modular synths are incredibly flexible, but convenient? Not so much -- switching sounds frequently means wiring up patch cords, and that makes it harder to use for live gigs and other on-the-fly uses. Erica Synths has a straightforward solution to that: put everything on a card. Its upcoming Pico System III uses "voice cards" with preset patches -- you just plug in and go. There are five pre-configured cards in the box, but you'll also get five DIY cards if you're handy with a soldering iron.

The system is otherwise highly flexible with 31 inputs, 20 outputs and seven switches. It includes a 2-3-4 step sequencer, a pair of VCOs (with a controller and VCA module), several mixers, a modulator, two ASR envelope generators, a lowpass gate and a BBD delay. You can also snag it in both a desktop version (above) as well as a Eurorack module.

You can order the Pico System III ahead of its October 1st release at prices of €400 ($441) for the Eurorack edition and €450 ($496) for its desktop counterpart. That' well above the $200 for the Korg Volca we recently reviewed, and certainly not a budget option. It's still solid for a modular synth, however, and it could be justifiable if you like the idea of bringing a modular synth to a concert.

Source: Erica Synths
In this article: av, erica synths, eurorack, gear, modular synth, music, pico system iii, synth, Synthesizer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
TiVo gave its unannounced Edge DVR to a customer

TiVo gave its unannounced Edge DVR to a customer

View
Facebook will shut down Group Stories on September 26th

Facebook will shut down Group Stories on September 26th

View
The best Alexa-compatible smart-home devices for Amazon Echo

The best Alexa-compatible smart-home devices for Amazon Echo

View
This week in tech history: Android turns 11

This week in tech history: Android turns 11

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr