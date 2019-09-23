Google's Play Pass app subscription service is now available

At $4.99 per month, Play Pass is an affordable way to access Android games like Stardew Valley and Risk or apps like Facetune and AccuWeather without having to purchase each one individually. There's also an introductory offer for a limited time in which you can get the service for $1.99 per month for the first twelve months.

According to Google, the collection of apps and games available through Play Pass numbers in the hundreds. There will be a Play Pass tab in the Play Store to help you find the app you want, and the subscription gives you access to the full versions of all included apps. There's also an option for families to share a Play Pass subscription between up to five family members.

There's a 10-day free trial of the service available now, and it will be coming to countries outside the US soon.