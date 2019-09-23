ESPN will make exclusive shows for Facebook Watch

To try and keep viewers more engaged, ESPN will run watch parties, polls and live Q&As. The Facebook Watch version of Fantasy Focus Live, for instance, will welcome opinions and questions from fans.

"We are extending some of our most popular ESPN shows and creating new ones with content available only on Facebook and Facebook Watch," Ryan Spoon, ESPN's senior vice president of digital and social content, sad in a statement. "This allows us to connect with fans and drive the conversation around sports in a way that leverages what we and the platform do best."