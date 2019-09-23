Latest in Gear

Image credit: Willow
save
Save
share

The Willow breast pump now has a reusable container

There’s now a green alternative to disposable milk bags.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Willow

New moms who rely on the Willow Smart Breast Pump 2.0 will no longer have to rely on disposable bags. The connected breastfeeding system today announced the availability of a reusable milk container, serving up mothers an alternative to the usual spill-proof disposable milk bags. The dishwasher-safe containers -- which are designed to fit right inside the pump -- cost $50 for a pack of two.

Willow's Smart Breast Pump 2.0 stood out at CES this year for offering new moms a hands-free way to breastfeed, complete with an iOS/Android app that could track milk. The quiet, in-bra system allows nursing mothers to go about their day while pumping. The dearth of good tech for new moms led us to being pleasantly surprised by the Willow's clever and easy-to-use design.

At $500, Willow's device does not come cheap and is likely not covered by most insurance providers. The company is currently giving away its reusable milk container for free with new purchases of the Willow Smart Breast 2.0. Given that the disposable option was priced at $24 for a week's supply, the reusable milk container will surely no doubt save new mothers money in the long run.

Via: CNET
Source: Willow
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, medicine, smart breast pump, willow, willow breast pump 2.0
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple will manufacture its new Mac Pro in Texas

Apple will manufacture its new Mac Pro in Texas

View
Google's Play Pass app subscription service is now available

Google's Play Pass app subscription service is now available

View
Hyundai teams with Aptiv to put self-driving cars on the road by 2022

Hyundai teams with Aptiv to put self-driving cars on the road by 2022

View
Microsoft announces plan to make the Xbox carbon neutral

Microsoft announces plan to make the Xbox carbon neutral

View
Get ready for a week of home theater tech on Engadget

Get ready for a week of home theater tech on Engadget

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr