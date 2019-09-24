Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
Apple TV update arrives with multi-user support and a new home screen

You can also use your PlayStation and Xbox controllers for games.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
50m ago in AV
Apple

It's not just iOS 13.1 and iPadOS reaching users -- Apple TV fans have something to look for, too. Apple has released tvOS 13, giving users of its newer media hubs some features that were arguably overdue. Multi-user support is arguably the most practical. You can create profiles for everyone in your home to ensure they get relevant layouts and recommendations. You'll also see a refreshed home screen with full-screen video previews, a Control Center and picture-in-picture to keep videos playing while you use other apps.

This is also big news for gamers willing to give the Apple TV a try. The update supports Apple Arcade, to no one's surprise, but it also brings support for Sony's DualShock 4 controllers and Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Bluetooth Controller. You don't have to look far to find tvOS-ready gamepads.

Other upgrades bring Sign in with Apple support and a slew of ocean-themed screen savers filmed in tandem with the BBC. These features won't necessarily make you ditch your existing living room setup for an Apple TV, but they do make a stronger case for the platform if you're either a questioning fan or a newcomer sitting on the fence.

