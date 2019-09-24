Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Kong Orange
save
Save
share

Morbidly charming puzzle game 'Felix the Reaper' lands October 17th

It's all about love, dancing and death.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
14m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Kong Orange

Sponsored Links

Felix the Reaper is a tragic, comedic love story that plays out in the bureaucratic cubicles of the underworld, and it's coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on October 17th.

It stars Felix, a marshmallowy dancer on a mission to attract the attention of his crush, Betty The Maiden. The problem is, Felix works at the Ministry of Death, and Betty works at the Ministry of Life. So, Felix has to sneak his way into her heart by taking a job in the field as a reaper, ensuring the deaths of all the humans on his list. He causes their demise one by one, dancing through the shadows of various, grid-lined maps, solving spatial and physics puzzles along the way.

Felix the Reaper comes from independent Danish studio Kong Orange, which happens to employ a handful of historians. They've infused the game with classical themes, inspired by the Danse Macabre of the Middle Ages, and paintings depicting corpses dancing to their graves.

Kong Orange has been working on Felix the Reaper for the past three years, and it already has a new game in the chamber. Next up from the small studio is Vokabulantis, a stop-motion love story about words. But first, on October 17th, developers have a dance with death.

In this article: av, death, felix the reaper, gaming, indie, kong orange, pc, personal computing, personalcomputing, ps4, steam, switch, video games, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Death Stranding' PS4 Pro includes a baby pod-inspired controller

'Death Stranding' PS4 Pro includes a baby pod-inspired controller

View
'The Last of Us Part II' lands on February 21st, 2020

'The Last of Us Part II' lands on February 21st, 2020

View
Watch Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event here at 6PM ET

Watch Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event here at 6PM ET

View
Watch Sony's State of Play event here at 4PM ET

Watch Sony's State of Play event here at 4PM ET

View
If you're feeling brave, the Pixel Slate and keyboard are on sale for $549

If you're feeling brave, the Pixel Slate and keyboard are on sale for $549

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr