Phoebe Waller-Bridge lands wider TV deal with Amazon

It's not surprising that Amazon would rush to clinch a deal. Waller-Bridge is relatively rare in earning acclaim for multiple projects both in front of and behind the camera, often for the same show. In addition to Fleabag, she's well-known for taking creative and acting roles in Killing Eve and Crashing, not to mention acting in projects ranging from Broadchurch to Solo. Amazon may be happy to pay a premium knowing that it should have both well-produced shows and the star power to reel in curious viewers.