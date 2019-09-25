Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon
save
Save
share

Amazon will let parents control who kids chat with on their Echo

It’s bringing FreeTime to Echo Show too.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
36m ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Amazon

Amazon is under pressure to make its Alexa products safer for kids. With that in mind, the company is introducing Alexa Communications for Kids, which will allow parents to white list contacts that their kids are allowed to talk to on Echo devices. Theoretically, the parental controls will allow kids to talk to people via their Echo but with reduced risk. That could appeal to parents and grandparents alike.

Amazon is also bringing its kid-friendly FreeTime to Echo Show. FreeTime is already available on Echo and Echo Dot, and Amazon says it worked closely with the Family Online Safety Institute and other industry groups to develop it.

Follow all the latest news from Amazon's 2019 hardware event here!

In this article: amazon, amazon2019, child privacy, echo dot, echo show, FreeTime, gear, parental controls, privacy, safety, security
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon’s latest Echo has better sound at the same price

Amazon’s latest Echo has better sound at the same price

View
Amazon's Echo Studio promises immersive audio for $200

Amazon's Echo Studio promises immersive audio for $200

View
Amazon's new Echo Dot has a built-in clock

Amazon's new Echo Dot has a built-in clock

View
Oculus Quest gets gadget-free hand tracking in 2020

Oculus Quest gets gadget-free hand tracking in 2020

View
Oculus Link turns every Quest into a Rift this November

Oculus Link turns every Quest into a Rift this November

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr